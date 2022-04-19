All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|75
|54
|15
|6
|114
|317
|218
|x-Toronto
|76
|50
|20
|6
|106
|295
|235
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|46
|21
|8
|100
|250
|212
|x-Boston
|75
|46
|24
|5
|97
|233
|203
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Detroit
|76
|29
|37
|10
|68
|214
|291
|Ottawa
|76
|28
|41
|7
|63
|206
|248
|Montreal
|76
|20
|45
|11
|51
|197
|295
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|77
|49
|20
|8
|106
|256
|190
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|49
|21
|6
|104
|235
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|76
|43
|23
|10
|96
|263
|225
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|35
|31
|9
|79
|208
|210
|Columbus
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|245
|282
|New Jersey
|76
|27
|42
|7
|61
|234
|280
|Philadelphia
|76
|23
|42
|11
|57
|196
|278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|296
|209
|x-St. Louis
|76
|46
|20
|10
|102
|288
|219
|x-Minnesota
|75
|47
|21
|7
|101
|281
|235
|Dallas
|75
|43
|27
|5
|91
|219
|221
|Nashville
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|244
|225
|Winnipeg
|76
|35
|30
|11
|81
|235
|245
|Chicago
|76
|25
|40
|11
|61
|204
|273
|Arizona
|76
|22
|49
|5
|49
|186
|292
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|76
|47
|20
|9
|103
|273
|190
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|77
|40
|27
|10
|90
|222
|226
|Vegas
|77
|41
|31
|5
|87
|246
|229
|Vancouver
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|224
|211
|Anaheim
|77
|30
|33
|14
|74
|219
|253
|San Jose
|75
|29
|34
|12
|70
|195
|241
|Seattle
|75
|25
|44
|6
|56
|197
|260
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT
St. Louis 8, Nashville 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 6, Columbus 4
Monday's Games
Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Washington 3, Colorado 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
Seattle 4, Ottawa 2
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
