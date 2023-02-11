All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston52398583193113
Toronto543214872181145
Tampa Bay523416270187153
Florida552623658192190
Buffalo512621456188177
Detroit512320854154168
Ottawa512424351154165
Montreal522127446138192

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina523410876175142
New Jersey513413472179136
N.Y. Rangers533114870178141
Washington542820662168153
Pittsburgh512616961169157
N.Y. Islanders562723660162155
Philadelphia5422221054146167
Columbus531633436135204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5430141070181139
Winnipeg523219165167137
Colorado512819460157143
Minnesota512720458155150
Nashville502519656140147
St. Louis512325349156185
Arizona521728741137183
Chicago501629537124182

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas533118466170150
Edmonton533018565199170
Seattle522918563181164
Los Angeles532818763173183
Calgary5325181060172162
Vancouver532128446181215
San Jose5316261143162203
Anaheim531730640133216

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you