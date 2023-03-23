All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7054115113265151
Toronto704219993239194
Tampa Bay724224690250221
Florida713628779250241
Ottawa713432573221231
Buffalo703331672251263
Detroit703130971206231
Montreal712837662201264

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina6946158100232179
New Jersey714518898247193
N.Y. Rangers7141201092241194
N.Y. Islanders723727882215198
Pittsburgh7135261080229230
Washington723331874227226
Philadelphia7026321264187232
Columbus702241751189273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas7138191490247199
Minnesota714122890212192
Colorado704123688233196
Winnipeg724029383218203
Nashville693526878198205
St. Louis703133668220255
Arizona7227331266203250
Chicago702440654175249

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas714421694235200
Los Angeles7141201092247229
Edmonton724123890283243
Seattle703924785245227
Calgary7232251579231226
Vancouver703134567237265
Anaheim7123381056184288
San Jose7119371553204274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you