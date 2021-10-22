All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida44008187
Buffalo33006124
Toronto4211587
Detroit421151312
Ottawa4220489
Tampa Bay422041217
Boston2110267
Montreal50500419

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington43017167
N.Y. Rangers531171111
Carolina33006136
Pittsburgh420261611
Columbus43106149
Philadelphia32015169
New Jersey3210499
N.Y. Islanders412131015

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis33006158
Minnesota33006118
Dallas4220489
Winnipeg412131415
Nashville41302811
Colorado413021117
Arizona40311822
Chicago50411921

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton440081910
San Jose33006114
Vancouver522151416
Anaheim523041416
Calgary3111378
Seattle513131119
Los Angeles3120297
Vegas31202712

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you