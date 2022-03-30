All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida664515696271195
Tampa Bay664218690219185
Toronto664219589245201
Boston664120587204180
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6724331058184237
Ottawa662337652171217
Montreal6718381147173254

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina674415896225161
N.Y. Rangers674319591206174
Pittsburgh6840181090227182
Washington6837211084225197
Columbus673230569219250
N.Y. Islanders652927967178181
New Jersey662437553203239
Philadelphia6721351153172237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado6747146100255185
Minnesota654120486241203
Nashville673924482221195
St. Louis653620981230188
Dallas653725377192194
Winnipeg6732251074209207
Chicago6724331058184235
Arizona662041545168240

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary664018888232162
Los Angeles683623981196194
Edmonton673725579233216
Vegas683628476216206
Vancouver683227973193195
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6827301165191221
Seattle662139648176233

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 4

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 2, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

