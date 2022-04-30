All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8258186122340246
x-Toronto8254217115315253
x-Tampa Bay8251238110287233
x-Boston8251265107255220
Buffalo8232391175232290
Detroit8232401074230312
Ottawa823342773227266
Montreal8222491155221319

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8254208116278202
x-N.Y. Rangers8252246110254207
x-Pittsburgh82462511103272229
x-Washington82442612100275245
N.Y. Islanders8237351084231237
Columbus823738781262300
New Jersey822746963248307
Philadelphia8225461161211298

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8256197119312234
x-Minnesota8253227113310253
x-St. Louis82492211109311242
x-Dallas824630698238246
x-Nashville814529797262247
Winnipeg8138321187248254
Chicago8228421268219291
Arizona812450755202309

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary82502111111293208
x-Edmonton8249276104290252
x-Los Angeles8244271199239236
Vegas824331894266248
Vancouver8240301292249236
San Jose8232371377214264
Anaheim8231371476232271
Seattle812748660213281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Seattle 3, San Jose 0

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

