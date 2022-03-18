All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida614114688251180
Tampa Bay603915684204172
Toronto613917583226183
Boston623819581188167
Detroit612529757176228
Ottawa612234549161199
Buffalo612033848163218
Montreal611636941153234

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina614114688203146
Pittsburgh623716983201166
N.Y. Rangers613818581185159
Washington6335181080212177
Columbus623128365205230
N.Y. Islanders582524959157162
New Jersey612234549185220
Philadelphia6119311149154213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado614313591236170
St. Louis603417977213168
Minnesota593520474222195
Nashville613522474198172
Dallas593323369174176
Winnipeg6228241066191194
Chicago612230953162210
Arizona602036444159216

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary603716781210146
Los Angeles633421876181176
Edmonton613423472206193
Vegas633326470200193
Vancouver623025767179178
Anaheim6327251165183201
San Jose602626860156188
Seattle621838642160224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Carolina 2

Washington 7, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0

Detroit 1, Vancouver 0

Vegas 5, Florida 3

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

