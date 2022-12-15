All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2823414711061
Toronto3019564410070
Tampa Bay2818913710184
Detroit2913106328591
Florida30141243210298
Montreal29141323086100
Ottawa2913142288991
Buffalo291314228115103

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey2921624410471
Carolina281666388173
Pittsburgh2917843810284
N.Y. Islanders3017121359584
N.Y. Rangers3015105359385
Washington3115124349492
Philadelphia309147257299
Columbus28101622280115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3017853911084
Winnipeg281891379475
Minnesota2916112349286
Colorado2715102328576
Nashville2712123277085
St. Louis29131512785108
Arizona279144227499
Chicago2771641865101

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas3121914310485
Seattle281693359891
Los Angeles321512535106118
Edmonton301713034109102
Calgary3013116329093
Vancouver291313329101112
San Jose31101652596112
Anaheim3072031770130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Nashville 3

Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5

Washington 7, Chicago 3

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

