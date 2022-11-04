All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston111010205028
Buffalo10730144328
Tampa Bay11641133535
Florida11641133636
Detroit10532123133
Toronto11542123232
Montreal11551113034
Ottawa1046083736

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey11830164028
Carolina10721153328
N.Y. Islanders11740144127
N.Y. Rangers12642143436
Philadelphia10532122627
Washington12552123335
Pittsburgh11452104041
Columbus1037062644

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas11731154025
Winnipeg10631132927
Chicago11542123435
Minnesota11551113540
Colorado944192927
Nashville1146193037
Arizona1036172843
St. Louis936062135

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas121020204023
Edmonton11740144436
Seattle12642144238
Los Angeles13661134449
Calgary9540102929
Vancouver1136283845
San Jose1338283446
Anaheim1137173152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Vegas 5, Ottawa 4

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2

Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Nashville 4, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3

Dallas 7, Arizona 2

Vancouver 8, Anaheim 5

Florida 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

