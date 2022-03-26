All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida634314692258183
Boston654119587200174
Tampa Bay644018686211181
Toronto634018585232191
Detroit652631860187242
Buffalo652333955174227
Ottawa642336551167209
Montreal6417371044163242

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina644215791209154
Pittsburgh6639171088214177
N.Y. Rangers654119587198168
Washington6636201082220188
Columbus653229468214243
N.Y. Islanders632826965173174
Philadelphia6521331153167228
New Jersey642336551197233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado654614597251181
Minnesota623820480231198
St. Louis633519979224180
Nashville653724478212190
Dallas633624375188188
Winnipeg6631251072207206
Chicago652432957175224
Arizona642040444166232

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary643917886222155
Los Angeles663522979191186
Edmonton653624577222206
Vegas673528474211202
Vancouver663126971188190
Anaheim6627281165188214
San Jose642828864169203
Seattle642038646168228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

