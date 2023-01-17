All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4334547216694
Toronto452711761152121
Tampa Bay422813157152122
Florida462120547152158
Buffalo432119345163150
Detroit431817844134149
Ottawa431921341126139
Montreal451923341120163

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina44279862141120
New Jersey442912361156116
N.Y. Rangers452513757144120
Washington472417654150133
Pittsburgh432215650139130
N.Y. Islanders452318450136124
Philadelphia451919745127145
Columbus441329228111172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas452612759156119
Winnipeg452915159149118
Minnesota432514454138120
Nashville442117648122128
Colorado422217347131121
St. Louis452220347141160
Arizona441425533119161
Chicago42122642898157

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas452815258147130
Seattle442614456161139
Los Angeles462515656154157
Edmonton462518353169152
Calgary452115951143136
Vancouver431822339150173
San Jose451323935137172
Anaheim451228529105190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Washington 2

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1

Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

