All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|61
|48
|8
|5
|101
|233
|130
|Toronto
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|211
|164
|Tampa Bay
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|217
|185
|Buffalo
|60
|31
|25
|4
|66
|224
|215
|Ottawa
|61
|31
|26
|4
|66
|194
|191
|Florida
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|215
|216
|Detroit
|61
|28
|24
|9
|65
|186
|201
|Montreal
|61
|26
|31
|4
|56
|168
|218
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|59
|39
|12
|8
|86
|200
|154
|New Jersey
|60
|40
|15
|5
|85
|215
|162
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|207
|175
|Pittsburgh
|61
|31
|21
|9
|71
|200
|195
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|Washington
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|191
|189
|Philadelphia
|62
|23
|28
|11
|57
|163
|205
|Columbus
|61
|20
|35
|6
|46
|159
|225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|62
|33
|16
|13
|79
|204
|163
|Minnesota
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|179
|168
|Colorado
|59
|34
|20
|5
|73
|190
|164
|Winnipeg
|61
|35
|24
|2
|72
|188
|165
|Nashville
|59
|30
|23
|6
|66
|172
|175
|St. Louis
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|189
|223
|Arizona
|61
|21
|31
|9
|51
|166
|216
|Chicago
|61
|21
|35
|5
|47
|152
|222
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|61
|36
|19
|6
|78
|195
|171
|Los Angeles
|63
|35
|20
|8
|78
|214
|213
|Seattle
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|213
|196
|Edmonton
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|237
|207
|Calgary
|62
|27
|22
|13
|67
|197
|194
|Vancouver
|61
|24
|32
|5
|53
|206
|245
|San Jose
|62
|18
|32
|12
|48
|183
|232
|Anaheim
|62
|20
|34
|8
|48
|158
|255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Edmonton 5, Toronto 2
Dallas 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 7, Colorado 5
Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 3, Carolina 2
Thursday's Games
Nashville 2, Florida 1
Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Boston 7, Buffalo 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Dallas 5, Chicago 2
Toronto 2, Calgary 1
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 6, San Jose 3
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
