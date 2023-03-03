All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston614885101233130
Toronto623816884211164
Tampa Bay613719579217185
Buffalo603125466224215
Ottawa613126466194191
Florida633027666215216
Detroit612824965186201
Montreal612631456168218

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina593912886200154
New Jersey604015585215162
N.Y. Rangers623518979207175
Pittsburgh613121971200195
N.Y. Islanders643125870184176
Washington633027666191189
Philadelphia6223281157163205
Columbus612035646159225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6233161379204163
Minnesota623521676179168
Colorado593420573190164
Winnipeg613524272188165
Nashville593023666172175
St. Louis612729559189223
Arizona612131951166216
Chicago612135547152222

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas613619678195171
Los Angeles633520878214213
Seattle613421674213196
Edmonton623321874237207
Calgary6227221367197194
Vancouver612432553206245
San Jose6218321248183232
Anaheim622034848158255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 3, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

