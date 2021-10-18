All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto4211587
Florida22004105
Buffalo2200472
Ottawa3210477
Tampa Bay321041113
Detroit2101398
Boston1100231
Montreal30300310

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh32015159
N.Y. Rangers42115810
Carolina2200495
Columbus22004103
Philadelphia21013106
Washington2101363
New Jersey1100243
N.Y. Islanders20200411

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2200453
St. Louis1100253
Colorado2110277
Dallas3120268
Arizona20111310
Chicago30211713
Nashville2020057
Winnipeg2020048

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton2200484
Vancouver31113810
Seattle41213915
San Jose1100243
Los Angeles2110285
Anaheim2110253
Vegas2110269
Calgary1010025

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

