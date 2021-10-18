All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|8
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Columbus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|6
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|3
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Chicago
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Nashville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Seattle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|15
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.