EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|23
|16
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|10
|Florida
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Montreal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|13
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|14
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|14
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10
|14
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|20
|8
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|19
|15
|Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|9
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|10
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|10
|New Jersey
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Washington
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|18
|Columbus
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|15
|6
|Colorado
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|17
|14
|Nashville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|21
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Arizona
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|20
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|16
|23
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|10
|Calgary
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Seattle
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|14
|20
|Anaheim
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|23
|Vancouver
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|15
|22
|San Jose
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|11
|21
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Florida 4, Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Seattle 3, OT
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1
San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Montreal 6, Arizona 2
Ottawa 5, Washington 2
Columbus 5, Nashville 3
Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Edmonton 6, Carolina 4
Buffalo 6, Calgary 3
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
