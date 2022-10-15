All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Buffalo1100241
Boston1100252
Detroit1100230
Florida1100231
Montreal2110246
Tampa Bay2110265
Toronto2110266
Ottawa1010014

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina2200463
N.Y. Rangers32104118
Pittsburgh1100262
Philadelphia1100252
N.Y. Islanders1010013
New Jersey1010025
Washington2020048
Columbus2020039

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville3210487
Winnipeg1100241
Dallas1100241
Colorado2110287
St. Louis0000000
Minnesota1010037
Arizona1010026
Chicago2020026

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas2200453
Seattle2101386
Edmonton1100253
Calgary1100253
Anaheim1100254
Vancouver1010035
Los Angeles2020048
San Jose3030059

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Vegas 1, Chicago 0

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

