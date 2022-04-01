All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida674615698275195
Tampa Bay674318692224187
Toronto674319591252204
Boston674220589212181
Detroit682633961195263
Buffalo6925331161190243
Ottawa672437654176219
Montreal6818391147173258

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina684515898229161
N.Y. Rangers694420593211181
Pittsburgh6941181092231185
Washington6837211084225197
N.Y. Islanders673127971186183
Columbus683231569221255
Philadelphia6721351153172237
New Jersey672438553204247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado6848146102259187
Minnesota664120587244207
St. Louis663720983234191
Nashville683925482224199
Dallas663825379195196
Winnipeg6933261076215216
Chicago6924351058186244
Arizona672141547173242

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary674018989234165
Los Angeles7037231084202200
Edmonton683825581237219
Vegas693728478219206
Vancouver693228973196199
San Jose672930866177213
Anaheim6927301266193224
Seattle672140648176236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you