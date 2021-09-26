All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Detroit0000000
Ottawa0000000
Florida0000000
Buffalo0000000
Boston0000000
Montreal0000000
Tampa Bay0000000
Toronto0000000

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Islanders0000000
N.Y. Rangers0000000
Washington0000000
Carolina0000000
Columbus0000000
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh0000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville0000000
Colorado0000000
Winnipeg0000000
St. Louis0000000
Dallas0000000
Arizona0000000
Minnesota0000000
Chicago0000000

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton0000000
Anaheim0000000
Vancouver0000000
Seattle0000000
Vegas0000000
San Jose0000000
Los Angeles0000000
Calgary0000000

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Montreal 1

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 2

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Nashville 4, OT

Boston 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 3, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

