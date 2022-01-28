All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|44
|30
|9
|5
|65
|179
|126
|Tampa Bay
|44
|29
|10
|5
|63
|152
|125
|Toronto
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|133
|103
|Boston
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|127
|112
|Detroit
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|121
|149
|Buffalo
|42
|13
|22
|7
|33
|111
|147
|Ottawa
|37
|13
|20
|4
|30
|105
|128
|Montreal
|42
|8
|27
|7
|23
|94
|159
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|148
|116
|Carolina
|40
|29
|9
|2
|60
|143
|96
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|137
|118
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|Columbus
|41
|19
|21
|1
|39
|126
|148
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|15
|15
|6
|36
|86
|97
|New Jersey
|42
|15
|22
|5
|35
|120
|148
|Philadelphia
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|106
|148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|42
|31
|8
|3
|65
|177
|125
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|12
|5
|57
|152
|117
|Minnesota
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|152
|117
|Dallas
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|120
|126
|Winnipeg
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|115
|124
|Chicago
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|111
|148
|Arizona
|42
|10
|28
|4
|24
|93
|160
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|44
|25
|16
|3
|53
|150
|133
|Anaheim
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|138
|134
|Los Angeles
|44
|22
|16
|6
|50
|124
|120
|Calgary
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|127
|99
|San Jose
|43
|22
|19
|2
|46
|119
|132
|Edmonton
|39
|21
|16
|2
|44
|128
|130
|Vancouver
|43
|19
|19
|5
|43
|110
|120
|Seattle
|43
|14
|25
|4
|32
|114
|153
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Florida 4, Vegas 1
Seattle 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Anaheim 5, Montreal 4
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Vancouver 5, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis 5, Calgary 1
Edmonton 3, Nashville 2, SO
Friday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 6, Chicago 4
Washington 5, Dallas 0
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Saturday's Games
Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.