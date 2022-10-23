All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6510102719
Florida641191917
Buffalo541082211
Detroit530282513
Toronto642081815
Ottawa532062116
Tampa Bay633061819
Montreal633061618

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh540192611
Philadelphia541081711
Carolina531171712
N.Y. Rangers632172020
New Jersey532061414
Washington633061921
Columbus734062227
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas54019208
Colorado632172219
St. Louis33006115
Chicago532061615
Nashville724151624
Winnipeg523041217
Minnesota513131927
Arizona514021326

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary541081816
Vegas642081913
Seattle723262127
Los Angeles734062431
Edmonton523041617
Anaheim614131533
Vancouver604221627
San Jose716021223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

