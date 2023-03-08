All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston624985103237132
Toronto643917886216171
Tampa Bay643821581225198
Florida653227670221218
Ottawa633227468199198
Buffalo633227468233224
Detroit632826965188208
Montreal642633557176229

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina624212892216158
New Jersey634116688226174
N.Y. Rangers633519979209179
N.Y. Islanders663325874191179
Pittsburgh633222973206203
Washington653128668201196
Philadelphia6424291159168211
Columbus642037747167239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6434171381215171
Minnesota643621779182169
Colorado623521676201174
Winnipeg643625375200179
Nashville613123769178180
St. Louis632731559193233
Arizona6422321054177229
Chicago632236549158225

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas643820682204179
Los Angeles653720882222217
Seattle643721680225202
Edmonton653522878251219
Calgary6529231371203201
Vancouver632632557214249
Anaheim642135850163262
San Jose6519341250189248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 5, Dallas 4

Chicago 5, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 4, Washington 2

Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, New Jersey 3

Florida 2, Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO

Colorado 6, San Jose 0

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

