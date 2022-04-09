All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7150156106298213
Toronto714619698274219
Boston714521595225191
Tampa Bay714320894234204
Detroit712834965205272
Buffalo7326361163203259
Ottawa702638658189227
Montreal7120401151188272

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7246188100238173
N.Y. Rangers724620698220186
Pittsburgh7341221092240203
Washington7139221088236208
N.Y. Islanders703328975194190
Columbus723333672230269
Philadelphia7123371157185251
New Jersey722541656221269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7151146108273197
Minnesota704321692257219
St. Louis7141201092258206
Nashville704125486233203
Dallas714027484208213
Winnipeg7233281177222227
Chicago7124361159188249
Arizona712244549178259

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary714319995249177
Edmonton724225589254228
Los Angeles7338251086209208
Vegas723929482228215
Vancouver7234281078208204
Anaheim7228321268201234
San Jose702932967184224
Seattle712342652185246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

