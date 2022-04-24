All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida7857156120328224
x-Toronto7951217109303248
x-Tampa Bay7848228104267219
x-Boston7848255101239210
Buffalo8031381173229283
Detroit7930391070222306
Ottawa793141769218256
Montreal7920481151204309

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7951208110263194
x-N.Y. Rangers7951226108245197
x-Pittsburgh79452311101265217
x-Washington7844231199268229
N.Y. Islanders7835331080216224
Columbus783536777248287
New Jersey782743862238288
Philadelphia7824431159204286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7855176116301218
x-Minnesota7850217107295241
x-St. Louis79482011107298227
Nashville784429593249233
Dallas794430593228238
Winnipeg7835321181237252
Chicago7926421163210284
Arizona792250751193303

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary79492010108285198
x-Edmonton784626698275240
Los Angeles8043271096232230
Vegas784231589250232
Vancouver7938301187239229
San Jose7831351274203247
Anaheim7930351474222259
Seattle782646658205271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3

Washington 2, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

