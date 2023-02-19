All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|55
|42
|8
|5
|89
|207
|117
|Toronto
|57
|34
|15
|8
|76
|194
|153
|Tampa Bay
|55
|35
|17
|3
|73
|195
|162
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|205
|207
|Buffalo
|54
|28
|22
|4
|60
|201
|187
|Detroit
|55
|26
|21
|8
|60
|172
|179
|Ottawa
|55
|27
|24
|4
|58
|171
|176
|Montreal
|56
|23
|29
|4
|50
|151
|205
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|55
|37
|10
|8
|82
|188
|147
|New Jersey
|56
|37
|14
|5
|79
|195
|149
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|33
|14
|9
|75
|191
|152
|Pittsburgh
|55
|27
|19
|9
|63
|178
|174
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|28
|24
|7
|63
|171
|168
|Washington
|58
|28
|24
|6
|62
|175
|170
|Philadelphia
|57
|22
|25
|10
|54
|153
|183
|Columbus
|57
|18
|34
|5
|41
|146
|212
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|57
|30
|15
|12
|72
|185
|148
|Winnipeg
|56
|34
|21
|1
|69
|177
|147
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|Minnesota
|56
|30
|21
|5
|65
|167
|161
|Nashville
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|152
|163
|St. Louis
|56
|26
|27
|3
|55
|175
|205
|Arizona
|57
|20
|28
|9
|49
|155
|199
|Chicago
|55
|18
|32
|5
|41
|136
|201
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|184
|157
|Los Angeles
|57
|32
|18
|7
|71
|196
|193
|Seattle
|56
|32
|18
|6
|70
|197
|174
|Edmonton
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|214
|192
|Calgary
|56
|26
|19
|11
|63
|180
|173
|Vancouver
|56
|22
|30
|4
|48
|192
|229
|San Jose
|57
|17
|29
|11
|45
|170
|213
|Anaheim
|56
|17
|33
|6
|40
|141
|236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
Nashville 7, Florida 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 1
Carolina 4, Washington 1
Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4
Buffalo 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Nashville 3
Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT
Chicago 5, Toronto 3
New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.