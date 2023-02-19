All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston55428589207117
Toronto573415876194153
Tampa Bay553517373195162
Florida592825662205207
Buffalo542822460201187
Detroit552621860172179
Ottawa552724458171176
Montreal562329450151205

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina553710882188147
New Jersey563714579195149
N.Y. Rangers563314975191152
Pittsburgh552719963178174
N.Y. Islanders592824763171168
Washington582824662175170
Philadelphia5722251054153183
Columbus571834541146212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5730151272185148
Winnipeg563421169177147
Colorado553119567173155
Minnesota563021565167161
Nashville542622658152163
St. Louis562627355175205
Arizona572028949155199
Chicago551832541136201

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas563418472184157
Los Angeles573218771196193
Seattle563218670197174
Edmonton573019868214192
Calgary5626191163180173
Vancouver562230448192229
San Jose5717291145170213
Anaheim561733640141236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

