All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston624985103237132
Toronto633817884212168
Tampa Bay633721579220196
Buffalo613225468229218
Ottawa623226468199193
Florida643127668219217
Detroit632826965188208
Montreal632633456173225

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina614112890212155
New Jersey614015686218166
N.Y. Rangers633519979209179
N.Y. Islanders653225872188177
Pittsburgh623122971201199
Washington643127668199192
Philadelphia6324281159166206
Columbus632037646163234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6334161381211166
Minnesota633621678182168
Winnipeg633625274198176
Colorado603421573193171
Nashville603123668175176
St. Louis622730559191227
Arizona622132951167222
Chicago622136547153225

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas633819682203177
Los Angeles643620880218215
Seattle623521676217198
Edmonton643422876248217
Calgary6327231367197197
Vancouver622532555210246
Anaheim632134850161257
San Jose6318331248186240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7, Colorado 3

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, San Jose 3

Vancouver 4, Toronto 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 7, Edmonton 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 0

Vegas 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you