EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston56438591210118
Toronto583515878200156
Tampa Bay563617375201163
Florida602925664209210
Detroit562721862175180
Buffalo552823460204193
Ottawa562725458172179
Montreal572429452156207

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina563810884192148
New Jersey573715579197154
N.Y. Rangers573315975192156
N.Y. Islanders602924765175170
Pittsburgh562720963180178
Washington592825662176173
Philadelphia5923261056159190
Columbus571834541146212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5730151272185148
Winnipeg573521171181148
Colorado553119567173155
Minnesota573121567169162
Nashville552722660157167
St. Louis572628355176209
Arizona572028949155199
Chicago561932543139203

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas573418573186160
Los Angeles583219771197195
Seattle573219670197178
Edmonton583119870218194
Calgary5726201163183177
Vancouver572230549196234
San Jose5818291147174213
Anaheim581734741145246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

