All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida121011214928
Toronto12741153335
Tampa Bay11632143535
Detroit13652143944
Buffalo12552123636
Boston9540102526
Ottawa1137172840
Montreal13310062645

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina10910183920
N.Y. Rangers13733173337
Washington12624164232
Philadelphia10622143225
Columbus10730143228
N.Y. Islanders10532122725
New Jersey10532122630
Pittsburgh10433113332

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota11830163736
St. Louis10721153725
Winnipeg11632143732
Nashville12651133233
Dallas11452102535
Colorado1045193036
Chicago1329262848
Arizona12110131949

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton10910184528
Calgary11713174022
Anaheim13643154237
San Jose11641133230
Vegas12660123338
Los Angeles11551113332
Vancouver12561113333
Seattle1247193440

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 3

Monday's Games

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

