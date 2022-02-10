All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|Toronto
|43
|30
|10
|3
|63
|157
|115
|Boston
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|133
|130
|Detroit
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|136
|165
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|23
|4
|36
|118
|142
|Buffalo
|46
|14
|24
|8
|36
|120
|161
|Montreal
|46
|8
|31
|7
|23
|102
|184
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|45
|32
|10
|3
|67
|159
|106
|Pittsburgh
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|160
|126
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|Washington
|49
|26
|14
|9
|61
|161
|137
|Columbus
|45
|22
|22
|1
|45
|145
|166
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|17
|17
|6
|40
|99
|108
|Philadelphia
|46
|15
|23
|8
|38
|116
|158
|New Jersey
|47
|16
|26
|5
|37
|134
|168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|Nashville
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|147
|129
|Minnesota
|42
|28
|11
|3
|59
|161
|122
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|Dallas
|44
|24
|18
|2
|50
|133
|134
|Winnipeg
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|122
|128
|Chicago
|47
|17
|23
|7
|41
|116
|157
|Arizona
|47
|12
|31
|4
|28
|105
|176
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Calgary
|43
|24
|13
|6
|54
|142
|104
|Edmonton
|44
|23
|18
|3
|49
|143
|146
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|48
|21
|21
|6
|48
|123
|133
|Seattle
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|123
|164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 4, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Nashville 3
Calgary 6, Vegas 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0
Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Washington 5, Montreal 2
Carolina 6, Boston 0
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.