EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay463010666157130
Toronto433010363157115
Boston452616355133130
Detroit482121648136165
Ottawa431623436118142
Buffalo461424836120161
Montreal46831723102184

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina453210367159106
Pittsburgh482911866160126
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Washington492614961161137
Columbus452222145145166
N.Y. Islanders40171764099108
Philadelphia461523838116158
New Jersey471626537134168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado44328468183129
Nashville472815460147129
Minnesota422811359161122
St. Louis442613557153121
Dallas442418250133134
Winnipeg431917745122128
Chicago471723741116157
Arizona471231428105176

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas482817359162143
Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary432413654142104
Edmonton442318349143146
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver482121648123133
Seattle471528434123164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 6, Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

