EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston161420286535
Toronto16853194544
Tampa Bay15861174949
Florida15861174846
Detroit15753174450
Montreal15861174748
Buffalo15780145552
Ottawa165101115357

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey151230245538
N.Y. Islanders181260246145
Carolina15951194743
N.Y. Rangers17863195248
Philadelphia15762163743
Washington17782164953
Pittsburgh15663155452
Columbus1449193861

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg14941194333
Dallas15951195638
Colorado13841174935
Minnesota15762164245
Chicago14653153843
Arizona15681134054
Nashville15681134051
St. Louis13580103148

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas161330265937
Los Angeles171061215657
Seattle16853195245
Edmonton16970185958
Calgary14662144145
San Jose17593134760
Vancouver16493115366
Anaheim15410194268

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

