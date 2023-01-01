All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3628446013882
Toronto3723865212594
Tampa Bay352311147126102
Detroit351612739110117
Buffalo351815238138118
Ottawa371717337112116
Florida381618436124131
Montreal371519333100138

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3725665611894
New Jersey37231134912497
Washington392113547127108
N.Y. Rangers382012646122105
Pittsburgh361911644121109
N.Y. Islanders382115244120104
Philadelphia37131773398124
Columbus35112222494138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas38239652137104
Winnipeg37231314711995
Minnesota362113244116102
Colorado351913341105101
St. Louis371717337114135
Nashville35151463694107
Arizona351317531102128
Chicago3682442079137

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas392512252131111
Los Angeles402113648132138
Calgary381813743120116
Seattle351912442121115
Edmonton382016242136128
Vancouver361617335125141
San Jose391220731120146
Anaheim37102342487154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 9, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

Toronto 6, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Ottawa 2

Dallas 5, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

