EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|36
|28
|4
|4
|60
|138
|82
|Toronto
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|125
|94
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|Buffalo
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|138
|118
|Ottawa
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|112
|116
|Florida
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|124
|131
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|37
|25
|6
|6
|56
|118
|94
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|Washington
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|127
|108
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|122
|105
|Pittsburgh
|36
|19
|11
|6
|44
|121
|109
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|21
|15
|2
|44
|120
|104
|Philadelphia
|37
|13
|17
|7
|33
|98
|124
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|Colorado
|35
|19
|13
|3
|41
|105
|101
|St. Louis
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|114
|135
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|Arizona
|35
|13
|17
|5
|31
|102
|128
|Chicago
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|79
|137
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|39
|25
|12
|2
|52
|131
|111
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|Seattle
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|121
|115
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|37
|10
|23
|4
|24
|87
|154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT
Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2
Washington 9, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2
Toronto 6, Colorado 2
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Dallas 5, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 3, Vancouver 2
Sunday's Games
Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
San Jose 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
