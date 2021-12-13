All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida2718544010175
Toronto291982409375
Tampa Bay271764388974
Boston241482306962
Detroit2813123297896
Buffalo278154207397
Ottawa258161176793
Montreal2962031562102

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington281756409771
Carolina271971398660
N.Y. Rangers271863397968
Pittsburgh271485338070
Columbus2614111298686
New Jersey2610115257486
Philadelphia2610124246588
N.Y. Islanders237115195070

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2819813910682
Nashville2817101358175
St. Louis281585359679
Colorado2516723410984
Winnipeg271395318276
Dallas2513102286970
Chicago2710152226286
Arizona2752021248101

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Anaheim301695379482
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton2616100329080
Vegas2716110329585
San Jose2815121317577
Los Angeles2612104287068
Vancouver2912152267486
Seattle279153217798

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

Boston 4, Calgary 2

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday's Games

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Vegas 6, Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

