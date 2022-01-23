All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|28
|8
|5
|61
|167
|117
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|10
|5
|61
|149
|123
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|129
|100
|Boston
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|119
|102
|Detroit
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|113
|139
|Buffalo
|41
|13
|21
|7
|33
|111
|142
|Ottawa
|34
|11
|20
|3
|25
|96
|124
|Montreal
|40
|8
|25
|7
|23
|88
|146
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|27
|11
|4
|58
|129
|108
|Carolina
|38
|27
|9
|2
|56
|136
|91
|Pittsburgh
|40
|25
|10
|5
|55
|136
|106
|Washington
|42
|23
|10
|9
|55
|139
|117
|Columbus
|38
|18
|19
|1
|37
|120
|137
|New Jersey
|39
|15
|19
|5
|35
|115
|137
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|80
|91
|Philadelphia
|41
|13
|20
|8
|34
|102
|141
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|39
|28
|8
|3
|59
|165
|118
|Nashville
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|134
|118
|St. Louis
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|143
|108
|Minnesota
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|141
|113
|Dallas
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|112
|119
|Winnipeg
|37
|17
|14
|6
|40
|109
|111
|Chicago
|41
|15
|19
|7
|37
|99
|135
|Arizona
|40
|10
|26
|4
|24
|89
|152
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|145
|125
|Anaheim
|43
|20
|16
|7
|47
|125
|123
|Los Angeles
|41
|20
|16
|5
|45
|116
|113
|San Jose
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|115
|131
|Calgary
|36
|18
|12
|6
|42
|113
|93
|Edmonton
|37
|19
|16
|2
|40
|122
|126
|Vancouver
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|102
|113
|Seattle
|40
|12
|24
|4
|28
|105
|145
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3
Boston 3, Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 7, Carolina 4
Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT
Nashville 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT
Edmonton 5, Calgary 3
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Sunday's Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.