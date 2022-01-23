All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida41288561167117
Tampa Bay432810561149123
Toronto382510353129100
Boston382412250119102
Detroit421818642113139
Buffalo411321733111142
Ottawa34112032596124
Montreal4082572388146

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers422711458129108
Carolina3827925613691
Pittsburgh402510555136106
Washington422310955139117
Columbus381819137120137
New Jersey391519535115137
N.Y. Islanders3414146348091
Philadelphia411320834102141

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado39288359165118
Nashville432614355134118
St. Louis402411553143108
Minnesota372410351141113
Dallas382016242112119
Winnipeg371714640109111
Chicago41151973799135
Arizona40102642489152

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas412415250145125
Anaheim432016747125123
Los Angeles412016545116113
San Jose422119244115131
Calgary36181264211393
Edmonton371916240122126
Vancouver401818440102113
Seattle401224428105145

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 7, Carolina 4

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT

Nashville 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

