EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida191423317348
Toronto211461295747
Tampa Bay181143255952
Detroit21993215869
Boston161060205144
Buffalo197102165466
Montreal215142124776
Ottawa17412194769

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina181431295836
Washington201235297047
N.Y. Rangers191243275552
Columbus171160226051
Pittsburgh19964225853
New Jersey17854205052
Philadelphia18864204450
N.Y. Islanders16592123251

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota191261256761
St. Louis191072226353
Winnipeg19964225551
Colorado161051216651
Nashville191081215255
Dallas17872184752
Chicago196112144263
Arizona204142103774

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary201235296838
Edmonton191450287457
Vegas201280246461
Anaheim201073236556
San Jose191081215657
Los Angeles19883194952
Vancouver206122144766
Seattle196121135469

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0

Dallas 4, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Washington 6, Montreal 3

Detroit 4, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 5, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Seattle 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

