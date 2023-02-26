NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124

Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157

Tampa Bay 59 37 18 4 78 212 176

Buffalo 58 31 23 4 66 220 203

Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184

Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213

Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185

Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151

New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157

N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168

N.Y. Islanders 63 31 25 7 69 183 174

Pittsburgh 59 29 21 9 67 192 190

Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187

Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202

Columbus 60 19 35 6 44 154 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154

Minnesota 60 33 21 6 72 175 166

Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157

Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159

Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169

St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215

Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205

Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166

Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206

Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202

Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184

Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188

Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239

San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223

Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you