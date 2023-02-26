NHL Glance
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124
Toronto 59 36 15 8 80 202 157
Tampa Bay 59 37 18 4 78 212 176
Buffalo 58 31 23 4 66 220 203
Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184
Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213
Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185
Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168
N.Y. Islanders 63 31 25 7 69 183 174
Pittsburgh 59 29 21 9 67 192 190
Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187
Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202
Columbus 60 19 35 6 44 154 222
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154
Minnesota 60 33 21 6 72 175 166
Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157
Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159
Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169
St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215
Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205
Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166
Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206
Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202
Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184
Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188
Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239
San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223
Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
