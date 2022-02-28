All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Tampa Bay
|51
|34
|11
|6
|74
|177
|144
|Toronto
|52
|34
|14
|4
|72
|192
|149
|Boston
|52
|31
|17
|4
|66
|151
|142
|Detroit
|53
|23
|24
|6
|52
|156
|191
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|135
|161
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|Montreal
|53
|13
|33
|7
|33
|123
|198
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|52
|37
|11
|4
|78
|182
|122
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|Washington
|54
|28
|17
|9
|65
|173
|151
|Columbus
|53
|27
|25
|1
|55
|175
|193
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|125
|137
|Philadelphia
|52
|16
|26
|10
|42
|131
|181
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|53
|39
|10
|4
|82
|213
|150
|St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|Minnesota
|50
|31
|16
|3
|65
|190
|157
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|Winnipeg
|53
|23
|21
|9
|55
|155
|162
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|177
|124
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|17
|7
|65
|159
|146
|Vegas
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|172
|156
|Edmonton
|53
|29
|21
|3
|61
|176
|171
|Anaheim
|55
|25
|21
|9
|59
|161
|169
|Vancouver
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|152
|151
|San Jose
|53
|24
|23
|6
|54
|142
|165
|Seattle
|55
|16
|34
|5
|37
|140
|196
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Toronto 10, Detroit 7
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Boston 3, San Jose 1
Calgary 7, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday's Games
Carolina 2, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0
San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.