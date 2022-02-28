All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida533513575218161
Tampa Bay513411674177144
Toronto523414472192149
Boston523117466151142
Detroit532324652156191
Ottawa511927543135161
Buffalo541630840143195
Montreal531333733123198

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina523711478182122
Pittsburgh553314874178148
N.Y. Rangers533315571157134
Washington542817965173151
Columbus532725155175193
N.Y. Islanders492021848125137
Philadelphia5216261042131181
New Jersey521829541157191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado533910482213150
St. Louis523214670188141
Minnesota503116365190157
Nashville533019464163151
Dallas522920361151151
Winnipeg532321955155162
Chicago541927846134185
Arizona531435432122195

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary513114668177124
Los Angeles532917765159146
Vegas532920462172156
Edmonton532921361176171
Anaheim552521959161169
Vancouver542622658152151
San Jose532423654142165
Seattle551634537140196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

