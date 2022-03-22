All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida624214690254180
Tampa Bay613916684205174
Toronto623918583229189
Boston633919583191169
Detroit622530757178232
Buffalo632233852167220
Ottawa622235549162204
Montreal6317361044160238

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina624115688203148
N.Y. Rangers634018585189160
Pittsburgh633816985205167
Washington6435191080214180
Columbus633228367210234
N.Y. Islanders602625961162166
Philadelphia6220311151156214
New Jersey622235549188226

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado634513595244175
Minnesota613720478228196
Nashville633722478210178
St. Louis613418977217173
Dallas613424371179182
Winnipeg6329241068197198
Chicago632232953167219
Arizona622038444162224

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary623816884215149
Los Angeles643422876182181
Edmonton633523575214199
Vegas653427472205197
Vancouver643026868183186
Anaheim6527271165186210
San Jose622727862163195
Seattle631938644164226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

