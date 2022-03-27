All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida644414694262186
Tampa Bay654118688215182
Boston654119587200174
Toronto644019585234195
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6623331056178232
Ottawa652336652170213
Montreal6518371046167244

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina654315793216156
Pittsburgh6740171090225179
N.Y. Rangers664219589203172
Washington6737201084224191
Columbus663229569216246
N.Y. Islanders642827965174178
Philadelphia6521331153167228
New Jersey652337551200237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado654614597251181
Minnesota633920482234200
St. Louis643520979226187
Nashville653724478212190
Dallas643625375189192
Winnipeg6631251072207206
Chicago6624321058179229
Arizona642040444166232

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary654017888231160
Los Angeles673622981195188
Edmonton663625577227215
Vegas683628476216206
Vancouver673226973192191
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6727291165189218
Seattle652039646170232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

