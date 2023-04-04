All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7760125125286166
x-Toronto77462110102262213
x-Tampa Bay774526696267231
Florida784031787274261
Buffalo763732781271278
Ottawa783734781246254
Detroit773533979231252
Montreal783042666219289

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7750189109251198
x-New Jersey7849218106271217
x-N.Y. Rangers77452111101261207
N.Y. Islanders783930987227214
Pittsburgh7838301086249254
Washington773434977240243
Philadelphia7729351371209257
Columbus772445856205307

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Dallas7742211498267213
x-Minnesota7744231098232209
Colorado754524696252207
Winnipeg774331389234215
Nashville773930886216227
St. Louis783635779255288
Arizona7827381367216282
Chicago772546656190280

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7848228104259223
x-Los Angeles77452210100266242
x-Edmonton774523999306255
Seattle764226892267241
Calgary7836271587253245
Vancouver763435775261285
San Jose7622391559223291
Anaheim7723441056195317

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Seattle 8, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Montreal 0

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 2, Buffalo 1

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT

Chicago 4, Calgary 3

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

