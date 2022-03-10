All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|13
|6
|80
|196
|162
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|36
|16
|5
|77
|171
|144
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|Columbus
|58
|28
|27
|3
|59
|190
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|143
|152
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|195
|155
|Minnesota
|56
|34
|19
|3
|71
|214
|184
|Nashville
|56
|32
|20
|4
|68
|176
|156
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|58
|26
|22
|10
|62
|176
|179
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|56
|34
|15
|7
|75
|197
|139
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|Vegas
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|186
|172
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|Anaheim
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|175
|187
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
Thursday's Games
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.