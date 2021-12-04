All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida231643358964
Toronto241761357452
Tampa Bay221354307162
Detroit241293276775
Boston201280245953
Buffalo238123196884
Montreal256172145689
Ottawa215151115181

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington241446348561
N.Y. Rangers221543336555
Carolina221561316950
Pittsburgh231085256566
Columbus211290246968
New Jersey22994226576
Philadelphia21894205065
N.Y. Islanders185103133354

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota231661338868
St. Louis231283277766
Dallas211272266058
Winnipeg231184266865
Colorado201271258065
Nashville2312101256465
Chicago228122184970
Arizona245172124389

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary241545358251
Edmonton221660328869
Anaheim251384308777
San Jose2413101276262
Vegas2313100267871
Los Angeles22994225962
Seattle249132207687
Vancouver248142185976

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 7, Buffalo 4

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 2, Nashville 0

Dallas 3, Columbus 2

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4

Vegas 7, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Edmonton 3

Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you