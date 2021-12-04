All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|16
|4
|3
|35
|89
|64
|Toronto
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|74
|52
|Tampa Bay
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|71
|62
|Detroit
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|67
|75
|Boston
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|59
|53
|Buffalo
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|68
|84
|Montreal
|25
|6
|17
|2
|14
|56
|89
|Ottawa
|21
|5
|15
|1
|11
|51
|81
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|24
|14
|4
|6
|34
|85
|61
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|65
|55
|Carolina
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|69
|50
|Pittsburgh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|65
|66
|Columbus
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|69
|68
|New Jersey
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|76
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|5
|10
|3
|13
|33
|54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|88
|68
|St. Louis
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|77
|66
|Dallas
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|60
|58
|Winnipeg
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|68
|65
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|80
|65
|Nashville
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|64
|65
|Chicago
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|49
|70
|Arizona
|24
|5
|17
|2
|12
|43
|89
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|24
|15
|4
|5
|35
|82
|51
|Edmonton
|22
|16
|6
|0
|32
|88
|69
|Anaheim
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|87
|77
|San Jose
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|62
|62
|Vegas
|23
|13
|10
|0
|26
|78
|71
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|59
|62
|Seattle
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|76
|87
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Florida 7, Buffalo 4
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 4, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO
San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 2, Nashville 0
Dallas 3, Columbus 2
Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4
Vegas 7, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Edmonton 3
Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.