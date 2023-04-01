All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7659125123282163
x-Toronto7444201098253206
Tampa Bay764426694262231
Florida763831783265260
Buffalo743631779264273
Ottawa753733579241244
Detroit753333975221250
Montreal763040666219281

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7447189103243195
x-New Jersey7547208102259207
x-N.Y. Rangers7644211199256205
N.Y. Islanders763928987226207
Pittsburgh7637291084244247
Washington763433977238238
Philadelphia7429321371202243
Columbus742343854199293

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota754422997228201
Dallas7541201496260207
Colorado744424694247205
Winnipeg764231387228214
Nashville753829884212220
St. Louis763535676248282
Arizona7627361367213267
Chicago752445654183271

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas754622799249216
Edmonton764423997300255
Los Angeles7543221096259240
Seattle744125890258237
Calgary7635261585245237
Vancouver753434775260281
San Jose7521391557216289
Anaheim7523421056191306

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Dallas 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

