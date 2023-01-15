All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4233547016094
Toronto442611759147117
Tampa Bay412713155148121
Buffalo412118244159142
Florida442020444144152
Detroit411816743128139
Ottawa421920341125137
Montreal441823339116162

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina44279862141120
New Jersey432812359152113
N.Y. Rangers442413755141119
Washington452316652144126
N.Y. Islanders442318349133120
Pittsburgh422115648135127
Philadelphia431818743122137
Columbus421327228109167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg442914159148114
Dallas442512757152119
Minnesota422414452134118
Colorado412117345125118
St. Louis442120345139159
Nashville421917644118126
Arizona431325531115158
Chicago41112642694154

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas442814258147126
Seattle422612456158130
Los Angeles462515656154157
Calgary442114951142134
Edmonton452418351164150
Vancouver431822339150173
San Jose441323834134168
Anaheim431227428100181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Calgary 6, Dallas 5

Columbus 4, Detroit 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Colorado 7, Ottawa 0

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Chicago 5

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 5, Nashville 3

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you