NHL Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130
Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112
Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120
Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162
Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157
Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136
Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124
Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130
Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159
N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105
Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152
New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129
Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125
Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131
Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128
Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151
Arizona 44 11 29 4 26 97 165
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
Calgary 41 22 13 6 50 132 102
Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126
Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Toronto 7, New Jersey 1
Boston 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1
Nashville 4, Vancouver 2
Calgary 4, Dallas 3
Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO
Vegas 5, Buffalo 2
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Edmonton 5, Washington 3
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled