NHL Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139

Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130

Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112

Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120

Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162

Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157

Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136

Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98

N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122

Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124

Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130

Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159

N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105

Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152

New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129

Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125

Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120

St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121

Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131

Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128

Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151

Arizona 44 11 29 4 26 97 165

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137

Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130

Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137

Calgary 41 22 13 6 50 132 102

Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138

San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142

Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126

Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Washington 3

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

