All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida41288561167117
Tampa Bay422710559142122
Toronto37241035112699
Boston372312248116100
Detroit411817642112135
Buffalo401221731105139
Ottawa33112022494121
Montreal3982562286143

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3727825613284
N.Y. Rangers412611456122105
Pittsburgh402510555136106
Washington412210953136115
Columbus381819137120137
N.Y. Islanders3314136347988
Philadelphia40131983499135
New Jersey381419533108133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado38278357162116
St. Louis402411553143108
Nashville422514353130117
Minnesota362310349137110
Dallas382016242112119
Winnipeg361713640107108
Chicago40151963696131
Arizona39102542486145

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas412415250145125
Anaheim432016747125123
Los Angeles412016545116113
San Jose412118244114124
Calgary35181164211088
Vancouver401818440102113
Edmonton361816238117123
Seattle401224428105145

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 0

Dallas 5, Detroit 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 5, Seattle 0

Florida 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

