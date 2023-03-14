All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6650115105248148
Toronto664018888226179
Tampa Bay684022686237207
Florida673327773229226
Buffalo663328571242239
Ottawa673330470210218
Detroit673028969200219
Montreal682735660190248

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina664414896222168
New Jersey674417694236181
N.Y. Rangers6738191086222189
Pittsburgh6734231078221216
N.Y. Islanders683426876196187
Washington683229771211205
Philadelphia6724321159172222
Columbus652038747169244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6737171387234180
Minnesota673821884195178
Colorado653722680214185
Winnipeg683827379213194
Nashville653424775188190
St. Louis662932563205242
Arizona6724321159188237
Chicago672338652171239

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas684220690222188
Los Angeles673820985228221
Edmonton683723882264231
Seattle673723781234216
Calgary6730241373209205
Vancouver652832561222253
Anaheim6722351054172271
San Jose6719361250193257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you