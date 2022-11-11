All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston141220245732
Florida14851174642
Toronto14743174038
Detroit14743174146
Tampa Bay13751154241
Montreal14761154244
Buffalo14770145449
Ottawa1348194548

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey141130225136
Carolina14941194639
N.Y. Islanders15960184938
N.Y. Rangers15753174745
Philadelphia13742163534
Washington15672144146
Pittsburgh13562124645
Columbus1349083557

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg12831173828
Dallas13841174732
Colorado12741154534
Arizona13661133746
Minnesota13661133942
Chicago13553133642
Nashville14581113850
St. Louis1248082846

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas151320265734
Los Angeles16961195355
Seattle14842185041
Edmonton15870165556
Calgary13562123843
Vancouver14473114958
Anaheim1449194065
San Jose1539393954

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 2

Boston 3, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Vegas 7, Buffalo 4

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

