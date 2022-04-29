All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|81
|58
|17
|6
|122
|338
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|81
|50
|23
|8
|108
|281
|229
|x-Boston
|81
|51
|25
|5
|107
|253
|215
|Buffalo
|81
|31
|39
|11
|73
|229
|288
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|81
|32
|42
|7
|71
|223
|264
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|81
|44
|25
|12
|100
|273
|242
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|37
|34
|10
|84
|227
|231
|Columbus
|81
|37
|37
|7
|81
|259
|295
|New Jersey
|81
|27
|45
|9
|63
|245
|302
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|81
|56
|18
|7
|119
|311
|230
|x-Minnesota
|81
|52
|22
|7
|111
|306
|252
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|x-Nashville
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|262
|247
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|81
|50
|20
|11
|111
|292
|205
|x-Edmonton
|81
|48
|27
|6
|102
|287
|250
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|Vancouver
|81
|40
|30
|11
|91
|247
|233
|San Jose
|81
|32
|36
|13
|77
|214
|261
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO
Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Thursday's Games
Florida 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Friday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
