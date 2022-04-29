All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida8158176122338236
x-Toronto8153217113310251
x-Tampa Bay8150238108281229
x-Boston8151255107253215
Buffalo8131391173229288
Detroit8131401072225309
Ottawa813242771223264
Montreal8121491153211317

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8254208116278202
x-N.Y. Rangers8151246108251205
x-Pittsburgh81452511101267226
x-Washington81442512100273242
N.Y. Islanders8137341084227231
Columbus813737781259295
New Jersey812745963245302
Philadelphia8125451161209294

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado8156187119311230
x-Minnesota8152227111306252
x-St. Louis81492111109307235
x-Nashville814529797262247
x-Dallas814530696234244
Winnipeg8037321185245253
Chicago8128421167217288
Arizona812450755202309

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary81502011111292205
x-Edmonton8148276102287250
x-Los Angeles8244271199239236
Vegas814231892259244
Vancouver8140301191247233
San Jose8132361377214261
Anaheim8131361476230267
Seattle802648658210281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

