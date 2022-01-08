All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay36238551120104
Florida34227549133103
Toronto3222824610878
Boston3017112368779
Detroit34161533596114
Buffalo34101862691119
Ottawa2991822079107
Montreal3472341873123

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3224714911269
N.Y. Rangers3522944810290
Washington3520784812094
Pittsburgh3420954511289
New Jersey351416533102122
Philadelphia34131563288116
Columbus321516131102115
N.Y. Islanders2810126266480

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville35221124610893
St. Louis35201054512497
Colorado3020824213097
Minnesota322010242119100
Winnipeg3316125379999
Dallas3117122369192
Chicago34111852781118
Arizona3272231770124

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas372313147134111
Anaheim36181174311199
Calgary33171064010483
Edmonton341814238113111
Los Angeles3416135379393
San Jose35181613799110
Vancouver3416153358995
Seattle33101942492122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Calgary 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Saturday's Games

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

