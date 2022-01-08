All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|36
|23
|8
|5
|51
|120
|104
|Florida
|34
|22
|7
|5
|49
|133
|103
|Toronto
|32
|22
|8
|2
|46
|108
|78
|Boston
|30
|17
|11
|2
|36
|87
|79
|Detroit
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|96
|114
|Buffalo
|34
|10
|18
|6
|26
|91
|119
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|Montreal
|34
|7
|23
|4
|18
|73
|123
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|32
|24
|7
|1
|49
|112
|69
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|22
|9
|4
|48
|102
|90
|Washington
|35
|20
|7
|8
|48
|120
|94
|Pittsburgh
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|112
|89
|New Jersey
|35
|14
|16
|5
|33
|102
|122
|Philadelphia
|34
|13
|15
|6
|32
|88
|116
|Columbus
|32
|15
|16
|1
|31
|102
|115
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|108
|93
|St. Louis
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|124
|97
|Colorado
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|130
|97
|Minnesota
|32
|20
|10
|2
|42
|119
|100
|Winnipeg
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|99
|99
|Dallas
|31
|17
|12
|2
|36
|91
|92
|Chicago
|34
|11
|18
|5
|27
|81
|118
|Arizona
|32
|7
|22
|3
|17
|70
|124
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|134
|111
|Anaheim
|36
|18
|11
|7
|43
|111
|99
|Calgary
|33
|17
|10
|6
|40
|104
|83
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|Los Angeles
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|93
|93
|San Jose
|35
|18
|16
|1
|37
|99
|110
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|89
|95
|Seattle
|33
|10
|19
|4
|24
|92
|122
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Carolina 6, Calgary 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Saturday's Games
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, ppd
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.