All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|33
|27
|4
|2
|56
|130
|74
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
|Ottawa
|33
|14
|16
|3
|31
|100
|106
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|34
|22
|6
|6
|50
|106
|90
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|Pittsburgh
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|114
|95
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|116
|96
|Washington
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|111
|102
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|19
|14
|2
|40
|112
|98
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|35
|20
|9
|6
|46
|125
|99
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|111
|88
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|109
|128
|Nashville
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|82
|98
|Arizona
|32
|11
|16
|5
|27
|87
|117
|Chicago
|32
|8
|20
|4
|20
|75
|122
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|126
|104
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|121
|128
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|126
|122
|Calgary
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|109
|108
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|114
|129
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|Anaheim
|34
|9
|22
|3
|21
|82
|145
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Boston 3, Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO
Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 5, Minnesota 2
Friday's Games
Boston 4, New Jersey 3
Washington 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO
Detroit at Ottawa, ppd
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
