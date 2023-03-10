All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston634995103239135
Toronto643917886216171
Tampa Bay653821682228202
Florida663327672225221
Ottawa643327470204202
Buffalo643228468237234
Detroit642926967192211
Montreal652633658179233

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina634312894217158
New Jersey644216690229176
N.Y. Rangers643619981213182
N.Y. Islanders673425876195182
Pittsburgh6432221074209207
Washington663128769203199
Philadelphia6524301159168212
Columbus642037747167239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6535171383225175
Minnesota653721781186171
Colorado633522676203179
Winnipeg653626375202183
Nashville623124769179184
St. Louis642831561197235
Arizona6523321056181230
Chicago652237650164233

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas653920684208182
Los Angeles663820884227219
Seattle653722680229207
Edmonton663622880254221
Calgary6629241371204204
Vancouver642732559217251
Anaheim662235953168266
San Jose6619351250191252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 5, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you