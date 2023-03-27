All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Boston7357115119275157
x-Toronto734420997251203
Tampa Bay744226690253230
Florida743631779257256
Buffalo733531777261271
Ottawa743633577236240
Detroit723132971209238
Montreal743038666215273

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7247169103241188
x-New Jersey7446208100257206
x-N.Y. Rangers7343201096247198
N.Y. Islanders753828985224206
Pittsburgh7336271082235236
Washington743432876236231
Philadelphia7228321268195236
Columbus722342753196285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota744322995224199
Colorado724323692240200
Dallas7339201492251204
Winnipeg744130385222209
Nashville723628880204216
St. Louis733334672236268
Arizona7427341367207257
Chicago732443654179262

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas734621698242205
Los Angeles7343201096258236
Edmonton734123991286247
Seattle734025888254236
Calgary7433261581238232
Vancouver733434573251270
Anaheim7323401056189297
San Jose7319391553209286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you